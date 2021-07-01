William, Harry unveil Princess Diana statue on late mother’s 60th birthday

Britain’s Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Princess Diana, on what woud have been her 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Thursday July 1, 2021. (Dominic Lipinski /Pool Photo via AP)

LONDON (NewsNation Now) — Princes William and Harry unveiled a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday Thursday in a small — and brief — ceremony at London’s Kensington Palace.

Diana’s family joined the two brothers for the ceremony at the palace’s Sunken Garden, a place in which the princess once found solace. It was the first time the brothers have appeared in public together since the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip.

Britain’s Prince William and Prince Harry arrive for the statue unveiling on what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Thursday July 1, 2021. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

The brothers later issued a joint statement in which they described their mother’s strength and character as “qualities that made her a force for good around the world.”

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy,” they said.

The official social media account for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also tweeted out a photo of the brothers looking at the statue once it was unveiled.

The statue, which is blueish green in colour and designed by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley whose effigy of Queen Elizabeth has been used on British and Commonwealth coins, was commissioned by the princes in 2017 as a tribute to their mother.

William’s office said they wanted it to reflect her positive impact in Britain and globally, and to help future generations understand “the significance of her place in history”.

Beneath the statue is a plinth bearing Diana’s name and the date of the unveiling, while in front lies a paving stone engraved with an extract inspired by the poem “The Measure of A Man”.

Both brothers have spoken of the deep trauma her death caused, and how it affected their mental health for years afterwards. Almost a quarter of a century since the fatal crash, Diana remains a captivating figure for many.

Lady Diana Spencer, 20, married Prince Charles, the heir to throne, on July 29, 1981, at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Prince Charles and Diana separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996, with both acknowledging extramarital affairs.

She was known for interacting more intimately with the public — kneeling to the level of a child, sitting on the edge of a patient’s hospital bed and writing personal notes to her fans. She shook hands with a young AIDS patient in London during the early days of the epidemic, showing people that the disease couldn’t be transmitted through touch.

Balloons and flags as a tribute for Britain’s Princess Diana are seen outside Kensington Palace, before the installation of a statue in her honor, in London, Britain, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

The event will be the brothers’ second public meeting since Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties over a year ago, reportedly causing a rift in the family.

The relationship was further strained in March when Harry and Meghan gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey. The couple revealed that before the birth of their first child, an unidentified member of the royal family had expressed concern about how dark his skin might be.

Days after the broadcast, William responded, telling reporters that his was “very much not a racist family.”

Footage from the unveiling ceremony showed William and Harry talking together, with no sign of the rows that have so clouded their relationship in recent years that the once close siblings now barely speak to each other.

Britain’s Prince William, second left, and Prince Harry, second right, talk to, Rupert Gavin, Chairman of Historic Royal Palaces, left, and Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton the former Private Secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and to Prince Harry, who sat on the statue committee, ahead of the statue unveiling on what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Thursday July 1, 2021. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer, arrives at Kensington Palace in London, Thursday, July 1, 2021, to mark what would have been his sister Princess Diana’s 60th birthday. Princes William and Harry are due on Thursday to unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday. The event in the Sunken Garden at London’s Kensington Palace will be their second public meeting since Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties over a year ago. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Britain’s Prince Harry smiles as he and Prince William unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Princess Diana, on what woud have been her 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Thursday July 1, 2021. (Dominic Lipinski /Pool Photo via AP)

People look at a tribute for Britain’s Princess Diana outside Kensington Palace, before the installation of a statue in her honor, in London, Britain, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

Royal fan John Loughrey drinks a toast in front of the gates of Kensington Palace in London, Thursday, July 1, 2021, to mark what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday. Princes William and Harry are due on Thursday to unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday. The event in the Sunken Garden at London’s Kensington Palace will be their second public meeting since Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties over a year ago. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)