With memories of Hurricane Harvey still fresh, Gulf Coast evacuees find refuge in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bus after bus filled the parking lot of the Circuit of the Americas race track on Tuesday as hundreds of Gulf Coast hurricane evacuees sought refuge in Austin.

Rick Abbott, the chief operating officer for the Circuit of Americas, a Formula 1 track in southeast Austin, said approximately 400 busloads of evacuees were expected on Tuesday. From there, evacuees will be shuttled to one of 15 hotels in the Austin area that partnered with emergency services.

“Anything we can do to help the city and the state out, we’re going to do it,” said Abbott.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for Jasper, Jefferson, Newton, and Oranges Counties along with the cities of Galveston and Port Arthur. Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall late Wednesday.

The City of Austin, in collaboration with Travis, Hays, and Williamson Counties, is prepared to serve as many as 3,000 hurricane evacuees. Because of risks tied to COVID-19, hotels, instead of shelters, are being used to house evacuees.

For many evacuees that made their way to Austin, flashbacks of Hurricane Harvey are impossible to ignore even three years later.

“I’m really hoping and praying for the best because nobody wants to go home and find out that they’ve lost everything. Again,” Sharletta Keller told KXAN.

In caravan three cars long, Joseph Middleton and his family left Galveston for Austin early Tuesday morning but some stayed behind.

“I’m worried about my momma and a couple of my relatives,” Middleton said.

Middleton is thankful for the Austin community that opened its doors.

“Y’all are doing a good job. Thanks for welcoming us in. We got to stick together, man,” he said.