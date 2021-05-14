Woman ‘hoarding fuel’ catches fire after crash during attempted traffic stop in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman, who deputies say was hoarding fuel in her trunk, caught on fire after a crash in Pickens County.

A Pickens County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a 2007 Pontiac G6 traveling on Jameson Road in Pickens on Thursday night. They say it was reported stolen.

As the vehicle approached the intersection of Jameson Road and Wolf Creek Road, the deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver of the Pontiac turned left onto Wolf Creek Road attempted to escape.

Deputies say the driver of the Pontiac lost control of the vehicle and flipped it. The vehicle caught fire and multiple explosions were heard inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

As the deputy approached the vehicle, driver 28-year-old Jessica Dale Patterson exited the vehicle and was on fire. The deputy pushed Patterson to the ground in order to put out the flames, deputies said in a press release.

She was transported to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Patterson told deputies that she was transporting several containers of fuel that she was hoarding in the trunk of the vehicle.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene to investigate.

