Woman robbed and assaulted for necklace in SW Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police Robbery investigators are still trying to find a suspect that approached a woman sitting in her car, stole her necklace, then assaulted her in Southwest Houston.

On Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 11:15 am, the victim was sitting in her car at an apartment complex parking lot located at the 6000 block of Ranchester, in Southwest Houston. The victim says that an unknown man parked his white Hyundai four-door car behind her car and approached her vehicle on the driver’s side. According to investigators, the suspect reached into her open window and grabbed the necklace that she was wearing. The victim tried to stop the suspect, at which time he punched her in the face numerous times. Once the suspect had control of the vicitim’s necklace, he got back into his vehicle and fled the scene.

Suspects identity sought by @houstonpolice after stealing a victims necklace and then assaulting her while sitting in her vehicle on Nov. 8 at the 6000 block of Ranchester. If you know him, please call @CrimeStopHOU w/info. See full story>https://t.co/fxdv3z4mfP #Robbery #hounews pic.twitter.com/W2o9YfEfua — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) January 22, 2021

Suspect description: Black male, 5’10 to 6’0, 220 to 230 pounds, heavy build, gray shirt, black pants and black shoes. Vehicle description: White Hyundai Sonata

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.