Women’s History Month: Free roundtable series event TODAY

HOUSTON (CW39) – Tuesday, American Heart Association is honoring Women’s History Month during the EmPOWERED to Serve™ roundtable: Disparities in Bystander CPR & Treatment for Opioid Misuse in Communities of Color. The free livestream event starts at 7 p.m. on the EmPOWERED to Serve website. Award-winning journalist and media personality, Lydia T. Blanco will speak to attendees about health-related issues that adversely impact women of color. The following award-winning journalist and media personality, will be also be joining the conversation:

• Paula Blackwell, executive director of Central Maryland Area Health Education Center

• Brandon Holt, minister, licensed chemical dependency counselor and author of the bestselling “Preaching Under the Influence”

• Kathryn Cates-Wessel, CEO American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry and American Heart Association volunteer

• Abigail Kohler, co-founder of ResusciTech and 2020 AHA EmPOWERED to Serve™ top finalist

“Vigilance in identifying and effectively addressing the mental and physical needs of minority women is the foundation for community health now and for generations to come. With the information and tools to make changes in their lives and to support those they care for, minority women are the fierce force for change and successful community health outcomes.” Paula Blackwell

The roundtable aims to save lives by raising awareness and increasing the number of people trained in CPR in communities of color. The leaders and activists will also discuss how their health is impacted by disparities in bystander CPR response and opioid misuse. The American Heart Association says it plans to invest more than $230 million over the next four years to support targeted initiatives and programs. To attend this free livestream event register on the EmPOWERED to Serve website.