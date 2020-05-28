Woodlands Pride 3rd Annual Festival canceled due to COVID-19

The Woodlands, TX – ​The Woodlands Pride Third Annual​ ​Festival ​that was scheduled to take place on September, 26th 2020 has been canceled due to safety concerns regarding COVID-19. ​In these times of uncertainty we, like many organizations, place safety and security above all else.

Organizers say the TWP is in the planning stages of evaluating what our pride celebration looks like going forward. Pending CDC and local government recommendations, we’re planning to bring Pride to The Woodlands area in the fall in some capacity. Whether that is a virtual pride, or several small events, the organization plans will celebrate queer history and the achievements of the LGBTQIA community.

In the future, the organization also intends to revive ‘Together With Pride’ which features local personal stories of pride within our community. They are always looking for volunteers and committee members to help assist in the event. Anyone interested, is advised to contact info@thewoodlandstxpride.org.

