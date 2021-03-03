Wreaths Across America mobile tour stops in Katy

(Nexstar DC photo)

HOUSTON (CW39) – Wreath Across America is going mobile to bring communities and the military together, with the Wreaths Across America mobile education tour. It will be in Katy today, Wednesday March 3, to share stories of patriotism and the love of the country, while honoring and remembering the veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice. The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is located at Camping World on 27905 Katy Freeway, Katy, Texas 77494 and will run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

This year Wreaths Across America Day will be December 1, 2021. The organization uses the day to remember, honor and teach by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia and 2,100 other locations in all 50 states.