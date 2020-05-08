WWII ended 75 years ago today

While the world’s fight against coronavirus wages on, another global fight ended 75 years ago today.

May 8 marks VE Day, or Victory in Europe Day. It was on this date, three-quarters of a century ago that German troops finally surrendered.

However, word that World War II had ended hadn’t yet reached everyone. 600 Soviet soldiers would died as skirmishes continued into the next day. As such, Russia celebrates Victory Day on May 9.

This Sunday, the Lone Star Flight Museum presents “Fight to the Finish Fly Over.”

