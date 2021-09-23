Yes, it’s happening again. Total closure of the Southwest freeway at 610 starts Friday night

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Yes, you read that right. We will, yet again, see the total closure of I-69 north and southbound at the West loop from 9 P.M. on September 24 until 5 A.M. September 27.

By now you’re pretty familiar with the alternate routes, but let’s go over them again. Westheimer Rd., Richmond Ave., or Bissonnet St. are all good options. However, if you are really looking to avoid the entire area you can take the Beltway up to I-10 instead for those that are traveling northbound from Sugar Land or Stafford.

Drivers looking to get into the Galleria should exit the freeway earlier, like around Chimney Rock Rd. if you’re traveling northbound. For commuters traveling southbound, you will still be able to take the 610 West loop entrance ramp to go north or south.

Be aware that in addition to this closure the frontage road around Richmond Ave. and 610 will also be closed during this same time frame.

For more construction news in one place click here.