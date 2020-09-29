YMCA of Greater Houston Food Distribution Sites

HOUSTON (CW39) YMCA of Greater Houston and the Houston Food Bank will host food distribution sites this week from 9 a.m. until supplies last.

Tuesday, September 29 food distribution sites:

  • Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA Hosted at North Houston Skate Park, 12351 Kuykendahl Road, Houston TX, 77067
  • East End YMCA hosted at AAMA Sanchez Charter School, 6001 Gulf Freeway, Houston TX, 77023
  • Houston Texans YMCA, 5202 Griggs Road, Houston, TX 77021

Wednesday, September 30 food distribution sites:

  • Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA, 15055 Wallisville Road, Houston TX, 77049

Thursday, October 1 food distribution sites:

  • Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA at Tom Wussow Park, 500 Greens Road, Houston, TX 77060

Friday, October 2 food distribution sites:

  • The Cathedral of Saint Matthew, 9101 Airline Dr., Houston, TX 77037

