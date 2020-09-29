YMCA of Greater Houston Food Distribution Sites

CONROE (CW39) Tuesday September 29, around 10:34 a.m., Conroe Police were sent to Conroe City Hall, in the 300 block of W. Davis. They were responding to a call regarding a potential bomb threat. Michael Drew Sowell (DOB: 08/27/1985) had advised a city employee that he had an explosive device in his tote bag- laying the bag on the porch of City Hall.

Officers secured the area and evacuated City Hall and adjacent buildings. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Bomb Squad responded and determined the bag and its content safe.