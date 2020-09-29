YMCA of Greater Houston Food Distribution Sites

HOUSTON (CW39) YMCA of Greater Houston and the Houston Food Bank will host food distribution sites this week from 9 a.m. until supplies last.
Tuesday, September 29 food distribution sites:
- Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA Hosted at North Houston Skate Park, 12351 Kuykendahl Road, Houston TX, 77067
- East End YMCA hosted at AAMA Sanchez Charter School, 6001 Gulf Freeway, Houston TX, 77023
- Houston Texans YMCA, 5202 Griggs Road, Houston, TX 77021
Wednesday, September 30 food distribution sites:
- Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA, 15055 Wallisville Road, Houston TX, 77049
Thursday, October 1 food distribution sites:
- Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA at Tom Wussow Park, 500 Greens Road, Houston, TX 77060
Friday, October 2 food distribution sites:
- The Cathedral of Saint Matthew, 9101 Airline Dr., Houston, TX 77037
- Mugshot: Conroe PD Bomb threat turns out to be a hoax
- Protect Your Home (Security Measures)
- Now Hiring – Companies hiring season workers
- Silver Star Nation Interactive: Cowboys fall to Seattle, look ahead to Cleveland
- Gun and ammo shortage looms as hunting season approaches