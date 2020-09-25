YMCA of Houston hosting virtual freedom tour

People shout slogans and hold placards, on June 1, 2020, in downtown Las Vegas, as they take part in a “Black lives matter” rally in response to the recent death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police custody. – Thousands of National Guard troops patrolled major US cities after five consecutive nights of protests over racism and police brutality that boiled over into arson and looting, sending shock waves through the country. The death Monday of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis ignited this latest wave of outrage in the US over law enforcement’s repeated use of lethal force against African Americans — this one like others before captured on cellphone video. (Photo by BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) This Sunday you can take part in a virtual workshop regarding race relations with the YMCA of Greater Houston.

In an effort to advance equity, diversity and inclusion in the community, the YMCA of Greater Houston in partnership with Reliant and Houston Texans will host a Virtual Freedom Tour Sept. 22th, 24th and 26th.



The virtual event is a free three-day Zoom workshop which will be a safe place to unlearn, learn and have conversations centered around the civil rights movement, racism and equity. All ages are welcomed.





“As we reside in one of the most diverse cities in the country, the YMCA of Greater Houston understands the need to provide educational resources and activities to help bridge the gap created by systemic racism, bias and inequalities” states Stephen Ives, CEO and President, YMCA of Greater Houston. “We hope events such as this help unite and power change to build stronger communities for generations to come.”



Stephen Ives, CEO and President, YMCA of Houston is available for interviews to discuss the Y’s efforts to combat racism in Houston. The YMCA of Greater Houston launched the city’s first Equity Innovation Center Powered by Reliant Energy earlier this summer to provide a shared space for members of the community to learn, lead, organize, advocate, and meaningfully connect with a shared focus on equity and undoing institutional racism.



For more information about the YMCA of Greater Houston please visit, https://www.ymcahouston.org/.



WHO: YMCA of Greater Houston, Reliant and Houston Texans



WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 22 | 2 p.m. – Houston The Movement

Attendees will learn about the local civil rights movement and activists who impacted Houston and how their legacies live on today.



Thursday, Sept. 24 | 5 p.m. – Good Trouble “Experience Alabama”

Attendees will “visit” Alabama and in the words of Mr. John Lewis, “Get into Some Good Trouble.”



Saturday, Sept. 26 | 10 a.m. – Educate & Engage

Attendees will wrap up the experience with a conversation on understanding unlearning of systemic racism.



WHERE: ZOOM | To register please visit, https://linktr.ee/YMCAHoustonERG.