Your dad doesn’t want help with the grill… but you can win him a new one from Texas Star Grill Shop

HOUSTON (KIAH) Wanna do something nice for your dad this Father’s Day? DON’T offer to help him with the grill. That’s his job.

A new poll found 74% of dads don’t want anyone else manning the grill this Sunday. They’d rather do it themselves.

It also found Father’s Day is one of the most popular holidays to barbecue.

The Fourth of July is the top holiday to barbecue on, according to the poll. But Father’s Day, Memorial Day, and Labor Day also made the list.

