FILE – People wait in line to vote at a polling place on June 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. The Nevada secretary of state’s office will hold a presidential primary for Republican voters, despite the Nevada GOP saying they’ll only honor the results of their party-run caucus to choose the Republican presidential nominee. Two presidential nominating contests are now scheduled over the span of three days in February 2024, which could result in widespread confusion for Republican voters. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)