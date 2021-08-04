Your Wednesday morning Olympic headlines

TOKYO (WFLA) — An earthquake hit off the coast of Japan Wednesday morning. Reporters at a hotel felt minor shaking. Japanese officials say there is no risk of a tsunami.

There was plenty of rumbling at the Olympic stadium Wednesday morning.

Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad put on a show in the 400-meter hurdles final. The two Americans did not disappoint with McLaughlin winning gold in world record time, breaking the old mark by nearly half a second.

Muhammad also broke the record by over 0.3 seconds and earned the silver medal.

Team USA’s Women’s Basketball team beat Australia and is headed to the semifinal, where they will play the winner of the matchup between Spain and France.

Medals will be handed out in the men’s 800-meter and 200-meter finals. All eyes are on the reigning world champ Noah Lyles and rising star Erriyon Knighton, 17.

