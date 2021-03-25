Zoo releases 14 endangered Sea Turtles back into the wild

Galveston (CW39) – 14 Kemp Ridley sea turtles are back out to sea after some help from the Houston Zoo.

On Saturday, March 20th, the zoo released the turtles into the Gulf of Mexico at Stewart Beach in Galveston. Kemp’s Ridley turtles are the smallest and most endangered sea turtle species. These turtles were part of the sea turtle rescue flight from December 2020, when 120 sea turtles were flown to Texas after they were found cold-stunned in Cape Cod, Mass.

Zoo veterinarians have cared for the turtles over the past few months including physical exams, antibiotics, bloodwork, and X-rays. The animals had to be cleared before being released back in the wild. Three other turtles are still at the zoo as they recover from fungal pneumonia.

In addition, six other sea turtles were also released that day by the Zoo’s partners at Texas A&M University at Galveston’s Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research, as well as from SEA LIFE Aquarium in Grapevine, Texas. The Zoo’s veterinary team oversaw the treatment of the turtles being cared for at Texas A&M in Galveston.