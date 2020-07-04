Breaking News
Texas Mask Order Requirement Now In Effect

Bruno the Bear makes it to Missouri on interstate trek

Newsfeed Now

by: Katherine Hessel

Posted: / Updated:

ELSBERRY, Mo. – An Elsberry, Missouri police officer spotted a black bear along a dirt road while patrolling Wednesday night.

It turns out that black bear is Bruno. He was first seen in Wisconsin on May 10, then crossed into Illinois a month later and is now in Missouri.

Along Bruno’s way people have been taking pictures of his journey and posting them in the Facebook group “Keeping Bruno Safe.” The group grew from 300 members to over 27,000 members in less than a week.

Some of the founding members of the group believe its growth could be due to the fact that people are looking for someone or something to cheer on in 2020.

Dan Zarlenga with the Missouri Department of Conservation said they learned about Bruno a few days ago. He said if you see him consider yourself lucky, snap a picture, report his location and give him his space. Zarlenga said don’t approach the bear or feed it.

Zarlenga says it’s not uncommon for bears to travel across the state of Missouri. During this time of year young male bears often travel to find their territory and a mate.

Bruno has traveled farther than just across the state. Members of his Facebook group said they are looking into if Bruno is setting a record for the longest migration by a black bear.

So as Bruno moves through the Show-Me State we hope to continue keeping him safe, cheering him on and watching nature take its course.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

The Rose Family Legacy Winners

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Rose Family Legacy Winners"

July 4th Inspired Workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "July 4th Inspired Workouts"

BBQ'ing With Legendary Houston Oilers QB Dan Pastorini

Thumbnail for the video titled "BBQ'ing With Legendary Houston Oilers QB Dan Pastorini"

Thomas Jefferson through the eyes of his black descendant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thomas Jefferson through the eyes of his black descendant"

Does Smoking Cause COVID Spread?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Does Smoking Cause COVID Spread?"

Destination Texas: Big Spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Destination Texas: Big Spring"

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Hot Hazy Humid

Hot Humid and Hazy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hot Humid and Hazy"

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular