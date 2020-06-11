Man in a canoe rescues woman on a mission

Newsfeed Now

Kindness comes in the middle of a New Orleans flood

by: Wild Bill Wood and with photojournalist Justin Abshire

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS – When the weather gets bad, it’s good go know a guy with a canoe.

A guy like Dan Crowley who came to the rescue of a lady he never knew until his street flooded.

The lady he lifted up into his lift of a boat he now knows is Natausha Gaudin.

In water that was knee deep, Natausha was walking, trying to walk to the get an important paper notarized at the home of a lawyer, a neighbor of Dan’s.

Dan gave Natausha a boat ride to her destination.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says stormy weather is the worst.

Until the best comes along in a canoe.

Share this story

LOCAL VIDEO

Man found shot to death at SW Houston motel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man found shot to death at SW Houston motel"

Authorities searching for suspect after man shot and killed 7A

Thumbnail for the video titled "Authorities searching for suspect after man shot and killed 7A"

Houston Area Urban League urges people to get involved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston Area Urban League urges people to get involved"

Pet Summer Heat Safety Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet Summer Heat Safety Tips"

CW39's Shannon LaNier attends George Floyd funeral

Thumbnail for the video titled "CW39's Shannon LaNier attends George Floyd funeral"

In His Shoes: Meet local designer behind custom George Floyd shoes

Thumbnail for the video titled "In His Shoes: Meet local designer behind custom George Floyd shoes"
More Video

Latest Weather Report

More Weather

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular