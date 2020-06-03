More than 60 arrested after downtown Tampa protest, police say

by: Megan Gannon

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Tampa police arrested more than 60 people Tuesday evening after a protest was broken up just before midnight.

Hundreds of people had protested peacefully in downtown Tampa, marching from City Hall then down Kennedy Blvd.

At some point, police began breaking up the protest, sending people running through downtown. It’s still unclear what prompted police to make the crowd disperse.

A line of protesters at Joe Chillura Park was seen being taken into custody. Police said they ended up arresting more than 60 people for civil unrest and unlawful assembly.

We’re working to figure out what caused police to break up the protest on Tuesday.

