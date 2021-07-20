Newsfeed Now: Bezos launches into space; Doctors say vaccine hesitancy could delay pandemic’s end

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – The White House along with several U.S. allies are accusing China of a recent cyber attack against Microsoft.

See more on this story on NewsNation

A tip from a TikTok account led to the arrest in a California murder.

See the full story on KTLA 5 News

Families are upset after their loved ones ended up in the wrong plots at an Oklahoma cemetery. 

See the full story on Oklahoma’s News 4

Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his crew launched into space this morning for an 11-minute trip to the edge of space.

See this story on NewsNation

COVID-19 hot spots across the country continue to increase in case counts and hospitalizations. The number of virus patients at Jackson hospital in Miami has doubled in the last two weeks, with visitors not allowed at this time. Doctors say vaccine hesitancy could delay the pandemic’s end.

See this full story on NewsNation

A South Dakota man is thankful to be alive after what his family is calling a “freak” fishing accident when his bouncer came off and got stuck inside of his chest into his heart muscle. 

See the full story on KELOLAND News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

QOTD: Tom Brady, Super Bowl champ Bucs meet Biden

Jeff Bezos Donates $1 Million to Space Center Houston- Sharron Melton

Adam Kruger, Sharron Melton react - Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launch, landing

Adam Kruger, Sharron Melton watch Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launch, landing

SCUD CLOUD - Mistaken for funnel clouds - Adam Kruger

LIVE LOOK: Jeff Bezos, guests at Blue Origin rocket launch

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Jeff Bezos Blue Origin launch 8am July 20, 2021

Rain at times, dry weekend ahead - Adam Kruger

NEW Nexstar Prime-Time Lineup

Excessive rain risk levels, 3-Day rain potential - Star Harvey

Blue Origin on track for lift off Sharron Melton

Working in the Weather: Bayou Greenways

More rain in some spots overnight - Adam Krueger

Dangerous weather fueling wildfires

Saharan dust, Tracking the tropics - Adam Krueger

Houston Heat Island, 7-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin, Star Harvey

Excessive rain outlook today, 102° heat index - Adam Krueger

Dangerous fire weather outlook - Star Harvey

Houston weather – heavy rain, strong storms possible with a front tonight

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss