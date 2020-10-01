Newsfeed Now: Burn victim goes viral on TikTok; Sonic employees go over & beyond for 7-year-old in Arkansas

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The Tennessee Titans home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be rescheduled for later in the season after another Titans player and another staffer tested positive for the coronavirus.

(Courtesy: Getty Images)

Other stories in today’s show:

SOCIAL MEDIA STAR: Val Jones, a Grand Rapids native living in the Detroit area, promised his friends he would never start using the popular social media app TikTok. He recently broke that promise after going through what he described as the worst pain of his life.

UNEMPLOYMENT: Roughly 837,000 Americans filed unemployment claims last week, as many industries continue to struggle during the coronavirus pandemic.

SPACE MISSIONS: The coronavirus pandemic has upended many aspects of life on Earth, but NASA’s administrator told Congress it has yet to impact the agency’s missions in space.

CUSTOMER SERVICE: The employees at an Arkansas Sonic are bringing more than just drinks and food to their customers.

