Newsfeed Now: CDC no longer recommends fully vaccinated wear masks; Woman wakes to blood dripping from apartment ceiling

(NEXSTAR)-The CDC is no longer recommending fully vaccinated Americans to wear masks outdoors and in most indoor settings. The announcement comes as the Biden administration says the country is moving closer to its vaccination targets.

Homeland security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was in the hot seat Thursday, fielding questions from senators about how the administration is addressing the influx of minors at the southern border.

A Texas woman sleeping in bed heard what sounded like rain, and felt something dripping on her face. But after turning on the lights, she discovered that it was not water, it was blood.

The California Tesla car owner, who was recently arrested after going viral for sitting in the back of his car with no one driving, is speaking out after his arrest.

Ohio police, firefighters and citizens teamed up to pull two people to safety from Lake Erie.

The James Webb Telescope opened its mirrors for what’s expected to be the final time on Earth. 

