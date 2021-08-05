Newsfeed Now: COVID long-haul symptoms could become disability; Nonprofit mentors kids through ‘Double Dutch’

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – Some movement could happen in the Senate as early as today on the roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package. While some lawmakers are hoping to wrap up the tedious amendment process tonight, others don’t want to rush the debate.

Stress levels are extremely high inside COVID-19 ICUs in Florida as cases continue to surge and some nurses say hospitals are exhausted and dealing with short-staffing.

See the full story on NewsNation

People who are still feeling the effects of COVID-19 long after being diagnosed may be able to consider their symptoms a disability.

See the full story on NEWS10 ABC

As school starts back soon, doctors say kids are feeling anxious about returning to their classrooms.

See the full story on Count on News2

Team USA continues to lead in the medal count but can they catch China when it comes to Gold medals? Watch the video above for a recap of some of the athletes closing the gap and where America is one step closer to gold.

A Brooklyn, New York City nonprofit is providing a safe haven for kids by creating mentorship through double dutch.

See the full story on PIX11

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Texas COVID-19 wave climbing

National COVID-19 update - Sharron Melton

Back To School drive - Sharron Melton

Weather | When to expect the warmest day of the year - Star Harvey

NOAA Hurricane outlook, Tropical climatology - Carrigan Chauvin

Space Center Houston's Astronaut days - Sharron Melton

7-Day forecast for August 5, 2021 - Star Harvey

Border van crash, Splashtown reopens, COVID latest, US infrastructure

6am Satellite and Radar - Carrigan Chauvin

ICYMI - KTRK news at 9PM on CW39 Houston

Atlantic Developments

Hurricane Updates

Gardening Forecast

Star Harvey Wednesday Weather

Star Harvey 7 day

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Eviction, economic relief programs

Migrant transportation, Cuomo sex investigation, Texas Dems - Sharron Melton

Mystery Wire - Werewolves, Dogmen, UFOs in English forests

Days until ... Fall, Halloween, Labor Day, Back to School - Carrigan Chauvin

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss