Newsfeed Now: Federal student loan payments paused until 2022; Police donate money to kid after lemonade stand destroyed

Posted:

(NEXSTAR) – The pause on federal student loan payments has been extended until January 31, 2022. The Biden administration said this is the final time they will extend the pause on repayment.

The debate over masking and vaccinating students continue and in Indiana, it’s now reached the Supreme  Court.

North Carolina is now offering $100 gift cards for people to get the first dose of their vaccine.

California volunteer firefighters with the Indian Valley Fire and Rescue Department are helping battle the raging flames of the Dixie Fire, but they weren’t able to save their firehouse.

South Carolina officers are looking for a man who they say stole mail from several businesses including residents’ rent payments.

A North Carolina zebra cobra owner pleaded guilty to report the missing snake. He must give up ownership of 75 snakes, including the zebra cobra, as part of the agreement and pay $13,000 in restitution.

New York police say a man intentionally drove his motorbike through a kid’s lemonade stand. Seeing the tears of the young boy after his stand was destroyed led officers to find a way to lift the boy’s spirits.

