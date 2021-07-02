Newsfeed Now: Fireworks explosion in LA home leaves 17 injured; Fauci says vaccinated don’t need masks as variant spreads

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Officials are investigating an explosion that injured at least 17 people in a South Angeles neighborhood after a failed firework detonation.

Rescue efforts resumed Thursday in Surfside Florida at the condo collapse site after safety concerns about part of the building that is still standing. President Biden and the first lady met family members of the victims, telling them to quote “never give up hope.”

The need for masks is again in focus as a new coronavirus variant continues to rapidly spread. The World Health Organization and Los Angeles County warned even vaccinated Americans should wear masks indoors. But the president’s chief medical advisor is sticking to the current CDC recommendation of vaccinated American’s don’t need to wear masks.

A Tennessee mother endured some terrifying moments after she says a stranger walked into her bathroom as she was showering.

A teen boy is not letting his loss of sight get in the way of his dreams of becoming a mechanic, following in the footsteps of both of his grandfathers.

