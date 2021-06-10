Newsfeed Now: Flight delays led to woman in wheelchair abandoned at airport; ‘Toy Story’ comes alive in Texas Airbnb

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – The infrastructure debate continued Wednesday on Capitol Hill after negotiations broke down between President Biden and Senate Republicans. House Democrats are poised to advance parts of the president’s proposal, while a separate group of senators tries to forge ahead with their own counteroffer.

See the full story in video player above

It’s no question that home security cameras can capture some interesting sights, but for a Michigan woman who installed cameras just a couple of months ago, she could never imagine they would capture a nude man.

See the full story on WOOD TV8

Cancellation and delays at a North Carolina airport following a storm caused a woman in a wheelchair to be abandoned for hours.

See the full story the full story on FOX 46 Charlotte

An Ohio pharmacist is being hailed a hero after he saved the life of a shopper who stopped breathing inside his store.

See the full story on FOX 8 News

If you love the movie “Toy Story,” then planning a visit to a Texas Airbnb will transport you “to infinity and beyond.”

See the full story on KTSM 9 News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

"Walker" CW39 Houston Interview with Jared P

Biden's European Visit, new record warm low temp

Air Force Base lifts lockdown, Weather outlook - Sharron Melton, Star Harvey

Weekend Weather Forecast - Adam Krueger

TX govt. faces fed lawsuit, TX Tech system growing - Sharron Melton

Heat Pattern, Cicada Invasion, Bats Return - Adam Krueger, Hannah Trippett

National Heat Advisories - Star Harvey

Impacts of an Urban Heat Island - Carrigan Chauvin

Annular Solar Eclipse - Sharron Melton

Impacts of an "Urban Heat Island" - Carrigan Chauvin

103° Forecast Heat Index - Adam Krueger

Drought conditions - Star Harvey

Humidity Explainer

Dog walk Ghost

Houston Weather - Heat advisory, Heat Index outlook, dog walking forecast

It's not the heat, it's the humidity - Star Harvey

Get our 7AM Newsletter - Adam Krueger

HOT pattern for much of U.S. - Adam Krueger

Time lapse of CW39 SkyTracker

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC forecast - Star Harvey

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss