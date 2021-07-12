Newsfeed Now: More than 150,000 acres burning in Oregon; 9-year-old spreads awareness for diabetes community

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) -The fire in southern Oregon has now grown to more than 150,000 acres. It’s tripled its size and qualifies as a “megafire” according to officials.

See the full story on KOIN 6 

Lawmakers return to Capitol Hill today with a big to-do list. At the top–President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan, which is already hitting roadblocks from Republicans. Democrats are racing to pass President Biden’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan plan but Republicans remain opposed to the second part of the infrastructure proposal.

See the full story in the video player above

A woman in Alabama made a bizarre discovery, she opened her mailbox and found a puppy inside.

See the full story on WKRG

A young girl in Ohio was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes when she was 3-years-old. Now, she advocates for the diabetes community by designing items that celebrate their strength.

See the full story on FOX 8 News

The sky is the limit for an Arkansas extreme adventurer who scaled North America’s tallest mountain. During the journey, the man and his teammates were stranded at 17,000 feet for nearly seven days.

See the full story on FOX 16

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Search for Richmond woman missing since July 9th - Sharron Melton

Tropical climatology and 10-Day forecast - Adam Krueger

Mile High Match Up - Carly Moore

Saharan dust brings Houston haze - Carrigan Chauvin

Star 7-Day

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Western heat fueling wildfires

Carwash forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

West Coast Heat Alerts - Star Harvey

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Joseph Dame, Portland on CW39 - 4 Wildfires

7-Day rain potential - Adam Krueger

Andrew Shipley - Texas Hwy 100 Travel Tips for South Texas

Morning Commute: Westpark Tollway Friday morning

The Flash Flood Warning extended to 11am - Star Harvey

Calfornia, New York weather emergencies - Carrigan Chauvin

Highs Friday - Star Harvey

First African American Spelling Bee winner makes history

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss