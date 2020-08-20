Newsfeed Now: MTV celebrity goes viral for kind gesture; Steve Bannon arrested

Newsfeed Now
Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Former White House adviser Steve Bannon was arrested Thursday on charges that he and three others ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme “We Build The Wall.

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon speaks to reporters as he departs after testifying in the federal trial of Roger Stone, at federal court in Washington, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Al Drago)
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon speaks to reporters as he departs after testifying in the federal trial of Roger Stone, at federal court in Washington, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Al Drago)

Other stories in today’s show:

KIND GESTURE: Good news tends to spread quickly. Zulia Reyes made sure of that after a chance encounter with a celebrity at Denver International Airport. KDVR’s Chris Parente joins the conversation.

Nev Schulman, the host of MTV’s reality show “Catfish.”

DNC DAY 3: Some of the most influential women in Kamala Harris’ life are introduced her as the Democratic vice presidential nominee. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure gives us a recap.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

9-YEAR-OLD HONORED: A 9-year-old Pensacola boy was honored by the U.S. Coast Guard Wednesday for his heroic actions in saving his father’s life after a diving accident. WKRG’s Daniel Smithson reports.

