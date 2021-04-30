Newsfeed Now: $50M worth of meth seized in multi-state drug bust; Woman says Alexa saved her life

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)-A community in North Carolina is mourning after authorities say a shooting Wednesday left four people dead including two deputies and the suspect’s parents.

See the full story on My FOX 8

Federal and local Florida enforcement officials have arrested six people in connection to a drug trafficking operation with a Mexican drug cartel where $50 million worth of meth was seized in a multi-state drug bust.

See the full story on News Channel 8

The Biden administration hits the road again today to sell its infrastructure plan to the American people, highlighting the ‘American Jobs Plan.’

See more on this story on NewsNation Now

It’s summertime and for many, that means travel time for some, but how safe is it to travel as COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease?

See the full story on PIX11

It’s a family affair for a husband, his wife, and two sons in Missouri where the pandemic has placed yet another load upon restaurant and business owners everywhere, finding good help.

See the full story on Fox2Now

When an Uber driver in Chicago saw two men wounded in a drive-by shooting and crash, he immediately rushed to help. Then his vehicle suddenly became an ambulance.

See the full story on WGNTV

Alexa can help us do many things, and an Ohio woman says Alexa saved her life last July when she was doing some yard work.

See the full story on FOX8

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

"Rising Water" Friday at 9:30am on CW39 Houston

Rain this week - Adam Krueger

"Houston Happens" 04232021 - Maggie Flecknoe, Star Harvey

Car Thefts & Security

Star Harvey with Erica Meyer CW39 7-8am

Track Severe Weather on the new CW39 app - Adam Krueger

CW39 9-10am

AAA Car Guide

CW39 6-7am NASA PRESERVING EARTH -Sharron Melton

CW39 7-8am NASA LAUNCH SOT WITH RETIRED ASTRONAUT JEFF WILLIAMS

Migrant boys scaling border wall to get caught

10-day forecast - Star Harvey

Kansas Deadly F5 Tornado Anniversary

Future of travel in a pandemic

Star Harvey with Kevin Selle CW39 8-9am

TXDot corrects "Arline" freeway exit misspelling ... It's Airline

Mississippi's World Famous Grill #1

Shhh… Don’t Say The “A” Word: Houston mom’s inspirational journey & guide to raising a child with autism

Houston Happens: Celebrating Texas' 185th Birthday

Happy Earth Compost

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss