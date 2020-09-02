Newsfeed Now: Pelosi in hot water after salon visit; KKK flag controversy in Tennessee

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is in the hot seat after she got her hair done inside a San Francisco salon — before the city has allowed salons to resume indoor operations.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Other stories in today’s show:

KKK CONTROVERSY: A landowner is outraged after he says someone hung a Ku Klux Klan flag on the side of his Tennessee barn. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joins the conversation.

CMA CHANGES: Country music’s biggest names usually pack out Bridgestone Arena in the heart of downtown Nashville for the annual CMA Awards. While plans are still being ironed out for this years show, there’s no way around it, the event will look different. WKRN’s Stephanie Langston reports.

