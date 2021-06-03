Newsfeed Now: Pres. Biden ramps up vaccination efforts; 9-year-old driver crashes into semitrailer

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to encourage people who have not gotten the vaccine to get the shot, and they’re doing so with the help from private businesses across the country.

More cruise lines are getting the green light to enter the test cruise phase, but a dispute over vaccine passports could keep ships from setting sail in Florida.

A Los Angeles County firefighter appeared to have a longstanding job-related dispute with the colleague he allegedly shot and killed at a rural fire station in what was California’s second deadly workplace shooting in less than a week, authorities said Wednesday.

Two children in Utah, who say they were driving to California, were involved in a crash with a semitrailer.

 A New Jersey school district launched an investigation this week after an elementary student allegedly presented a project on Adolf Hitler’s greatest accomplishments while dressed as the German dictator.

Two Ohio students may have had graduation on their minds, but when a medical emergency arose, they recognized it and jumped into action.

A 95-year-old woman who is recovering from recent hip surgery has channeled her love for tap dancing into the sessions with her Los Angeles-based physical therapist.

