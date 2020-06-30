Newsfeed Now: Restaurant fight over social distancing argument; Round 2 of Sahara dust

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) –  A viral video of a man confronting a Black lives Matter protester in Germantown has the city, and other protesters, responding. WREG’s Jonee Lewis reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

DRAWING GUNS: A couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis Sunday as a group marched toward the mayor’s home Sunday. It came as they demanded her resignation after she publicly read the names and addresses of several residents who supported defunding the police department. KTVI’s Andy Banker reports.

(Credity: St. Louis Post-Dispatch/Laurie Skrivan via AP)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

BRAWL OVER SOCIAL DISTANCING: A video has surfaced online showing a fight at an Arkansas restaurant Saturday night. KARK’s Hunter Hoagland reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

FACING CRITICISM: Country artist Chase Rice has responded to criticism about the crowd at his concert in East Tennessee last weekend. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joins the conversation.

(Courtesy: 96.7 Merle)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Share this story

TOP VIDEO

Aretha Franklin Trailer

Syndication /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Aretha Franklin Trailer"

Foul play suspected in Guillen disappearance

Syndication /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Foul play suspected in Guillen disappearance"
More Video

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Monday Sprinkles

Monday Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Weather"

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular