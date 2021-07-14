Newsfeed Now: Senate Democrats announce $3.5 trillion budget; Man killed after argument over $10

(NEXSTAR) – Overnight Democrats reached a deal on the second part of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan, locking in $3.5 trillion to focus on things like climate change and child care. It all comes as Republicans and Democrats are still working on getting past the roadblocks on a bipartisan infrastructure deal.

Health experts have been sending warnings about COVID-19’s “Delta” variant, another new variant to the south is already on their radar as well called the “Lambda” variant.

An argument in Tennessee over $10 ends with one man dead.

Two university hospitals caregivers in Cleveland are on paid administrative leave after a mixup led to a patient receiving a kidney, meant for another patient.

If there’s one thing we learned while working from home, it’s that good WiFi is a necessity. One startup is making it inexpensive with a new mesh system.

A San Diego tradition came splashing back Monday with junior lifeguards taking the plunge from the Ocean Beach Pier. But there was a twist on this charity event, an 81-year-old woman also leaped for the life-saving cause.

