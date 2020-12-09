Newsfeed Now: Some states face more shutdowns as COVID cases rise; Man sings national anthem after audio fails

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. is expected to begin its COVID-19 mass vaccination program within days. By the numbers, it can’t come soon enough.

With about 4.3% of the world’s population, the United States has seen over 20% of its reported coronavirus cases and over 18% of its deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. 1,533 Americans died of COVID-19 on Monday.

Experts say we’re in the midst of the anticipated post-Thanksgiving rise in cases — and the blowback could be severe. New York may face another shutdown, with restaurants the first to feel it.

STIMULUS CHECK NEGOTIATIONS CONTINUE: Congress appears to be closer to bringing a COVID-19 relief bill to a vote in the House and Senate, but direct stimulus checks are, so far, absent from the compromise plan.

A WOMAN’S MISSION AFTER LOSING MOTHER TO COVID-19: One Lancaster County woman is on a mission to help others avoid the pain her family felt, not able to communicate with their dying mother in the ICU.

TOP TECH FIGHTS PORCH PIRATES: ‘Tis the season for online shopping, and you know what that means: many opportunities for porch pirates to swipe your packages. Here are some of the ways you can use technology to fight back.

SANTA’S SUIT STOLEN: Santa needs help finding his suit after someone broke into his garage and stole the red attire from his car.

DAD STEPS UP TO SING NATIONAL ANTHEM WHEN AUDIO FAILS: When the national anthem wouldn’t play during a high school basketball game, one dad stepped up and stood up, singing a rendition of the beloved song that had many people in the gym in tears.

Basketball dad Trenton Brown is from a military family, and he loves to sing. So when the audio broke as the kids stood saluting the flag at the game between Waverly and Portsmouth West, Trenton’s wife nudged him to fill the awkward pause.

