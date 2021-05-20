Newsfeed Now: Tulsa Massacre survivors ask Congress for justice; man arrested with ‘astonishing’ amount of child porn

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)-Survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre testified on Capitol Hill Wednesday asking Congress to pay back those families who suffered through the violent attack 100 years ago.

See the full story on Oklahoma’s News 4

A family is speaking out after photos of an ongoing dispute between two young students in a small Illinois town has gone viral.

See the full story on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV

A California man was arrested Tuesday with what authorities described as an “astonishing” amount of child pornography.

See the full story on Your Central Valley

A mother and her daughter have reconnected in Arkansas after being separated at birth and spending decades looking for each other.

See the full story on Ark-La-Tex Homepage

A young brother and sister, separated during childhood in the Oklahoma foster care system, spent more than 40 years trying to find one other again.

See the full story on Oklahoma’s News 4

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Star Harvey with Derek Sibley

Weekly Drought Status - Adam Krueger

Rain chances, 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Days of rain, damage to homes, influx of animals expected - Sharron Melton

Days of rain, damage to homes, influx of animals expected - Sharron Melton

MYSTERY WIRE - Unknown craft shown in recent videos

Wet Weather & The Roads

CW39 6am 5-18-2021 Jane and Sharron

STAR HARVEY WITH SCOT PILIE

STAR HARVEY NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM 05192021

NO WAIT WEATHER Headlines - Adam Krueger

Flood levels around Houston, Harris County - Adam Krueger

Excessive rainfall outlook - Star Harvey

KIAH NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7AM 05182021

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

KIAH NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM 05182021

Sign up for your newsletter - CW39 Houston

NASA'S Osiris-Rex

Superman & Lois

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss