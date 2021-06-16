Newsfeed Now: Video shows corrections officer’s role in inmate’s assault; Family welcomes 3rd child with same birthday

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) –A Tennessee Uber driver was hit and killed on the side of an interstate early Sunday morning after stopping to help another driver whose car had a flat tire.

See the full story on WKRN News 2

A disturbing video from a St. Louis jail shows an inmate’s attack on another inmate and also appears to show a corrections officer who knew about it and watched it.

See the full story on FOX2News

As more homeowners get creative with ways to protect packages delivered to their front door, one family in Colorado couldn’t be more thankful for their new Ring video doorbell.

See the full story on FOX31 KDVR

A dog named Razzle disappeared from his Arkansas home more than ten years ago. The family never forgot him, and Razzle remained in their hearts, but a recent phone call from 1,900 miles away will soon put Razzle back in their arms.

See the full story on KARK 4 News

This could be one for the record books. One Texas family says they have welcomed their third baby with the same birthday.

See the full story on ArkLaTexhomepage

