Newsfeed Now: Violent protests in Atlanta; Wrong order leads to violence at Sonic

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Federal civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and trangender workers, the Supreme Court ruled Monday.

VIOLENT WEEKEND: Atlanta police on Sunday quickly released body-camera and other footage that captured the shooting death of a black man by a white officer who was swiftly fired — moves that policing experts said could help defuse anti-racism protests that were reignited by the shooting. Atlanta reporter Archith Seshadri joins the conversation.

TRUMP BOAT RALLY: Trump supporters in Florida were celebrating the president’s birthday Sunday with caravans, flotillas and parades throughout his adopted home state.

WRONG ORDER ATTACK: Oklahoma police are looking for two people who allegedly became so enraged after getting the wrong order at a Sonic drive-thru that one shattered the glass front door. KFOR’s Peyton Yager reports.

Del City police are searching for two individuals who allegedly caused a disturbance at a Sonic Drive-In in Del City.

BECOMING FAMILY: It’s the 1-year anniversary of when a South Carolina deputy pulled over a speeding driver and saved a newborn’s life. The officer has now become part of the family.

