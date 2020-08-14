Newsfeed Now: Wildfires, Dolly Parton, and a 103-year-old woman gets tatted

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Exceptionally hot temperatures are baking parts of the West, bringing hazardous conditions to many and contributing to wildfires.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

DOLLY PARTON: Country music superstar Dolly Parton has kept her beliefs on politics largely to herself for many years, but in a recent interview with Billboard Magazine, she said she supports the Black Lives Matter movement and protests that are occurring across the country. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joins the conversation.

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, Dolly Parton poses in the press room with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is one of several country stars who will be honored by the Academy of Country Music during a television special later this year. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

103-YEAR-OLD GETS TATTED: Dorothy Jo Pollack isn’t the average 103-year-old woman.She sunbathes inside her brown picket fence, shops with her granddaughter and recently got tatted. WOOD’s Donovan Long reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

SISTERS REUNITED: The search is over for a family that was split apart when eight children were sent to orphanages and foster homes decades ago. WAVY’s Andy Fox reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Houston Happenings

Border drug seizures up 17%

UBER may shut down in CA. temporarily

TOP 3 - The Rock Most Paid Actor

Halloween Candy Coming Early

Extension Of COVID-19 Testing Sites In Harris County

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Hazy Hot & Humid


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

FOLLOW CW39

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular