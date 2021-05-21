Newsfeed Now: Woman claims she found over 50 dead horses at former rescue; Walmart employee saves customer’s life

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)-Gun control advocates and victims of gun violence testified before lawmakers on Thursday, urging Congress to pass gun reform to stop killings.

With mask mandates for vaccinated individuals soon to be a thing of the past, the big challenge now becomes how to tell if someone is vaccinated. But is it appropriate to ask someone if they’ve been vaccinated?

An Ohio boy is recovering from an apparent attack by a wild animal last week. He was bitten by what’s believed to be a coyote.

An investigation is underway after a woman claims she found over 50 dead horses in an Oklahoma field at a former horse rescue.

A California Walmart employee is being hailed a hero after she helped a customer who suffered a medical emergency while shopping.

