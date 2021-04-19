Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
No Wait Weather
CW39 Weather Radar
Hurricane Season: Are You Prepared?
Warnings
Closures
Outside/Inside
Working In the Weather
SkyTracker Camera Network
No Wait Traffic
Traffic Map
High Water Areas
Check Your Flight
Road Rules
SkyTracker Camera Network
LOCAL NEWS
Remarkable Women 2021
Houston Headlines
COVID-19
Crime
FREE COVID-19 Testing & Vaccine
School Districts
Space Exploration
Houston Happens
Food Truck Friday
SkyTracker Camera Network
Top Stories
Richmond Man Shot to Death While Listening to Music in His Car
Top Stories
Happening Today: Stafford MSD community blood drive
Oscars ‘Best Picture’ nominees on the big screen with Houston Cinemark
Sign up for your rain barrel
Video
MUGSHOT: Sexual Predator being sought for continuous sexual abuse of a child
NATIONAL NEWS
Border Report
Business
Washington D.C. News
Entertainment
Masters Report
Mystery Wire
Nation/World
Politics
Sports
Technology
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
WATCH
Watch Live
Antenna TV
Newsfeed Now
NewsNation Now
SkyTracker Camera Network
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Taco Tequila Music Festival
Replenish Dog Photo Contest
Basketball Challenge 2021
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Shows
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
KIAH Mobile Apps
Daily Newsletter
Search
Search
Search
NewsNation Now
FOLLOW CW39
FEATURED STORIES
Apollo 13 exhibit brings Former Astronaut Fred Haise and others to Space Center Houston
Video
New NASA I.S.S. Commander is an HISD alumna from Westbury High School
MUGSHOT: Suspect charged in double shooting still at large
NASA SLS Rocket: The game changer now certified for the Artemis Program and will take NASA back to the Moon
Lone Star College joining forces with Texas A&M University to help ease the pain for transfer students
Bitcoin Conference coming to College Station virtually, talking technology, business, finance, law and regulation
Mugshot: Suspect harasses and threatens neighbor with rifle
Machete Mayhem Mug Shots : 2 women arrested for attacking, injuring victims with a machete
Katy Student represents Texas as a semifinalist in NASA’s “Artemis Moon Pod” essay contest
Asian Hate Crimes Update: Houston Congressman visits Atlanta victims’ families & vows to end the violence
Video
Woman behind bars after spitting on and assaulting EMS worker
NASA’s X-57 all electric airplane a future game changer in aviation
Video
Space X satellite success once again
Video
Porch Pirate preying on the public in Houston’s Oakcrest subdivision
Video
New resource created by Seniors for Seniors helps them learn technology & get COVID-19 vaccines
Video
NASA’s SLS rocket, the most powerful rocket in the world, undergoes final test today
American Medical Association President talks vaccination initiative with CW39 and dispels myths
Video
Save big bucks in 2021 by conserving energy in your home
Video
Women in Texas make 20% less than Men
Texas company connected to Tesla, Space X Owner Elon Musk hopes to power local residents south of Houston
More Featured
NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC
Sign up for your rain barrel
Video
Houston weather: up and down temps, late-week rain
Houston Weather – Hail recap, more storms today, cold front tonight
Houston Weather – Weekend Forecast
Video
California wildfire researchers say “This has never happened” in response to a special kind of fuel
Video
Houston Weather – Allergy Report, weekend and 7-day forecast
Video
FEMA extends registration period for Texans impacted by winter storm
Fishing 101 in Texas- Checklist
Video
WATCH: Beachgoers form human chain to save Gulf swimmers
Video
Heavy storms, “wake low” impacts Louisiana, leaving dozens lost at sea
Video
Fire danger potential, weak pecan crops, blowing dust, in dry west Texas
Video
Houston Weather – 7-day forecast with sunshine returning next week
Video
Houston Weather – Car Wash forecast
Video
More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC
CRIME
Richmond Man Shot to Death While Listening to Music in His Car
MUGSHOT: Sexual Predator being sought for continuous sexual abuse of a child
FREE Cyber Safe Parenting Class in League City this Saturday
Man on the loose after stealing lottery tickets from Cypress gas station
Gallery
Richmond man shot to death while listening to music in his car, police looking for shooter
WARNING: Don’t meet up with this person on FB Marketplace, you could get robbed!
FBI says it interviewed 19-year-old FedEx mass shooter last year
Video
MUGSHOT: Suspect charged in double shooting still at large
MUGSHOT: Drunk dad arrested in North Houston with 8-yr-old in car
Texas police officer shot multiple times during traffic stop Wednesday morning, 4th in last three weeks
More Crime
Local Headlines
Richmond Man Shot to Death While Listening to Music in His Car
Sign up for your rain barrel
Video
MUGSHOT: Sexual Predator being sought for continuous sexual abuse of a child
Working In the Weather – UPS drivers deliver safety
Video
Chauvin trial: Closing arguments begin Monday
Live
NASA helicopter makes history-making first flight on Mars
Vandals leave pig’s head, smear blood on former home of Derek Chauvin defense witness
FREE Cyber Safe Parenting Class in League City this Saturday
Food Truck Friday with Rosalyn’s Hot Chicken
Video
Richmond man shot to death while listening to music in his car, police looking for shooter
WARNING: Don’t meet up with this person on FB Marketplace, you could get robbed!
Houston Weather – Weekend Forecast
Video
Houston Weather – Allergy Report, weekend and 7-day forecast
Video
Traffic gridlock! When will the 610/69 construction end??
Video
Education in a Violent World: A Practical Guide to Keeping Our Kids Safe by Dr. Steven Webb of Safe Secure Systems
Video
New NASA I.S.S. Commander is an HISD alumna from Westbury High School
SUGAR LAND: COVID-19 Vaccine walk-ins available this week
MUGSHOT: Suspect charged in double shooting still at large
Attention Shoppers: Nutcracker Market Spring is back for in-person shopping
Video
JOB FAIR: Immediate job openings and sign-on bonus at local entertainment business
More Local
Don't Miss
Education in a Violent World: A Practical Guide to Keeping Our Kids Safe by Dr. Steven Webb of Safe Secure Systems
Video
Attention Shoppers: Nutcracker Market Spring is back for in-person shopping
Video
Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl team up for a pandemic anthem
Video
Hey Houston! Children’s Museum Houston needs your vote
Video
Caps off to these seniors! Bellaire HS makes HISD history with 9 valedictorians
Video
Check out the new features in KIAH’s mobile app update
MUST SEE: Man spotted wearing shower curtain COVID-19 contraption in San Antonio
Video