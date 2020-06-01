Nexstar CC Certification

Video Programmer Closed Captioning Quality Certification

Video Programmer Closed Captioning Quality Certification All programming produced by Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. and broadcast on our channels complies with the closed captioning requirements established by the Federal Communications Commission in 47 C.F.R § 79.1, including regulations concerning closed captioning quality. Programming produced by Nexstar complies with these regulations by either: (i) satisfyling the caption quality standards set forth in 47 C.F.R. § 79.1(j)(2); (ii) adopting and following the “Video Programmer Best Practices” set forth in 47 C.F.R. § 79.1 (k)(1); or (iii) being subject to one or more of thecaptioning exemptions set forth in 47 C.F.R. § 79.1(d), including programming for which the audio is in a language other than English or Spanish and that is not scripted; programming that can be captioned usiong the “electronic news room” technique; interstital material, promotional announcements, and public service announcements that are 10 minutes or less in duration; and/or programming that consists primarly of non-vocal music.

545 E. John Carpenter Freeway · Suite 700 · Irving, TX 75062 · Phone: 972.373.8800 · Fax: 972.373.8888 www.nexstar.tv

This slideshow requires JavaScript.