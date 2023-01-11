HOUSTON (CW39) – Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin and Chief Meteorologist take a walk down memory lane, and reflect on the unforgettable snowfall that occurred in Madisonville January 10th-11th, 2021. It was only meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin’s second week of living in Houston and taking on the new position at CW39 when given this lofty task… GO COVER THE SNOW!

A low pressure system moved across the state on Sunday, January 10th bringing the first measurable snow to parts of the region in over three years. Only a wintry mix of rain and sleet was reported as far south as Houston. This is why Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin, had to hit the roads to get to all the action.