4-vehicle crash and deadly shooting along North Freeway northbound

HOUSTON (KIAH) This morning all main lanes on I-45 north at Gulf Bank road are still causing backup after a 4-vehicle crash led to a deadly shooting.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m and the scene is still very much active.

When Houston police officers arrived on scene, they found a man dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police believe the man may have gotten into an argument with two men who were not involved in the crash.

Investigators say they found a gun and multiple shell casings on the ground.

If this is your route, you can use the Hardy Toll Road as an alternate.

We are following this scene all morning long.