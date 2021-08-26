4 years ago today: Harvey begins flooding Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) – At 1 a.m. on this day Harvey made a second landfall at Copano Bay. Still holding strength as a Category 3 hurricane with winds 125 mph.

Harvey moved slowly southeast toward Houston over the weekend as flooding emergencies were issued throughout the coast. On Monday, the entire Texas National Guard is activated to help.

Harvey then went on to make a third landfall in Cameron, Louisiana. After dumping a year’s worth of rain in less than a week in Houston. 27 trillion gallons of rain fell over Texas. Some parts of town received over 50 inches! Harvey is the wettest hurricane measured in Texas. The National weather service even had to add new colors to their charts to correctly account for all the rainfall received.

After the storm, the city was in complete devastation. There was 103 deaths and $125 billion worth of damage. Making Harvey the second most costly hurricane. During the clean-up process, there was enough trash, drywall, flooring, and soggy furniture to fill up the Texans football stadium… TWICE.

We will never forget Harvey, but today we are more prepared. New protective measures have been put into place due to what we have learned CAN happen. If a storm similar in strength were to approach SE Texas in the future, we would be better prepared.