4 years ago today: Harvey makes landfall

HOUSTON(CW39) – On this day in 2017 Hurricane Harvey underwent rapid intensification and went from a Category 1 Hurricane at midnight to a Category 3 by the afternoon.

Harvey Timeline

By 10 a.m. that morning all H-E-Bs had closed in Corpus Christi, and by 11 a.m governor Abbot requested a presidential disaster declaration

That evening Harvey intensifies to Category 4 with sustained winds at 130 mph. The National Weather Service issued a rare EXTREME WIND WARNING. Essentially advising ENTIRE counties near the eye to act as if a tornado was approaching. Harvey was on its way to make landfall in two hours.

At 8 p.m. the eye wall began to move onshore.

Remember that request for a presidential disaster declaration? It was just granted by FEMA.

Many wind observation stations started to break before the highest wind speeds could even be recorded. A gust of 145 mph was captured at the airport in Rockport. Rockport and Fulton were hardest by the storm after taking a direct hot from the eye wall. Storm surges were more than 12 feet high.

By 11 p.m. the eye of Harvey moves over Aransas Bay. Aransas Pass stations reported winds gusting up to 132 mph.