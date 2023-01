HOUSTON (CW39) – IH-45 southbound at FM-518 in Galveston County is CLOSED after a 6 car crash was reported at 6:46 a.m. Avoid the area if possible, crews are working on a detour. Stop and go speeds are seen past Nasa Rd 1.

Gulf freeway, southbound lanes closed! 6 car crash at FM 518 pic.twitter.com/VR4wa7H4J8 — CW39 Houston Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin (@CarriganChauvin) January 16, 2023