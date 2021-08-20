7-Day Forecast: Dangerous heat possible this weekend and into next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) A chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms after likely Friday afternoon. Houston will see mostly sunny skies with a high near 96 degrees, and heat index values as high as 105 degrees.

As the weekend arrives one of the biggest concerns will be the elevated temperatures and heat indexes. While maximum heat index values should linger just below the advisory threshold of 108 degrees, afternoon values of around 105 to 107 degrees should be seen at most sites across southeast Texas on both Friday and Saturday with daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Heat safety practices will remain important, particularly with the new school year beginning and outdoor activities underway.