7 day forecast: Less stormy, more heat

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Isolated to scattered showers expected early Thursday morning, mainly along the coastal counties. Areas inland are also likely to see showers and thunderstorms producing around lunch time through the afternoon. Otherwise partly sunny skies, a high near 94 degree, with heat index values in the 100s.

As Friday rolls around the chance for storms in Houston decrease. The heat returns this weekend into early next week. Temperatures could hit 100 degrees in a few spots. The last time the city of Houston reached 100 degrees was August 29, 2020.

