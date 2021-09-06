7-Day Forecast: Wet Labor Day, Drier days follow

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Labor Day in Houston got off to a wet start as a front stalls over southeast Texas, storms are likely to continue making progress through the region into the evening hours. These quick moving downpours have the potential to drop 1 to 2 inches of rain through some areas.

Past Monday, the main weather feature for the area will shift to heat, as daytime highs will range from mid to upper 90s with mostly sunny skies. This energy may also produce the chance for slightly cooler overnight lows, ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s with mostly clear skies.

Over the weekend and into early next week, the system keeping southeast Texas dry and filled with heat shifts out to the north, and this eventually helps to allow for weak westward moving disturbances to move across the area and combine with increasing Gulf moisture. Allowing for rain chances back into the forecast beginning mainly on Sunday and increasing on Monday.