HOUSTON (KIAH) — The air conditioning system at Bush Intercontinental Airport has been failing since Sunday June 10. Now, with a heatwave upon Houston, airport staff and maintenance are working quickly to fix the problem. Chillers in the airport systems are failing. Bush Airport chillers have been the focus of repair to sustain temperatures within all five big airport terminals.

Courtesy of Bush Intercontinental Airport A/C systems. Courtesy of Houston Airports​

The main malfunctioning chillers are being troubleshot by Houston Airports staff, maintenance contractors and equipment manufacturers. There are several things they are focusing on to get things back up and running.

Courtesy of Bush Intercontinental Airport A/C systems. Courtesy of Houston Airports​

Today’s goals are:

1. To finish interim repairs to the impacted chiller at the CUP

2. To get an additional temporary chiller up and running.

The additional capacity added by the temporary chiller AND interim repairs to the CUP chiller will provide additional capacity to the air conditioning system. Houston Airports has also ordered an additional water-cooled temporary chiller as a precaution. It should arrive at Bush Airport by Thursday. IAH airport officials