A rare level 5 risk issued for the south – Second time this week.

While it’s rare for the the Storm Prediction Center to issue a high risk for severe storms that’s the reality unleashing for the second time this week for parts of the South.

A tornado outbreak is expected Thursday over the Southeast, including Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee. In addition to the threat of long tracked violent tornadoes, these and surrounding locations may also potentially experience damaging winds and very large hail

Star Harvey spoke with Meteorologist Michael Haynes Thursday in the wake of the threats headed towards Alabama today. Haynes explains what this outbreak not only means for the city of Birmingham but the state of Alabama as a whole.

Here’s a look.